

LAKE FOREST (dpa-AFX) - Stericycle Inc. (SRCL) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $2 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $28 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Stericycle Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $39.6 million or $0.43 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $653.5 million from $690.3 million last year.



Stericycle Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $2 Mln. vs. $28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.02 vs. $0.30 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.45 -Revenue (Q3): $653.5 Mln vs. $690.3 Mln last year.



