

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Standex International Corp (SXI) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $18.81 million, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $18.27 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Standex International Corp reported adjusted earnings of $20.8 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.3% to $184.77 million from $180.60 million last year.



Standex International Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $18.81 Mln. vs. $18.27 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.58 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.68 -Revenue (Q1): $184.77 Mln vs. $180.60 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken