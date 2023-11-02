

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $55.0 million or $0.67 per share, compared to $154.1 million or $1.89 per share last year.



For the third quarter, FFO was $135.3 million or $1.65 per share, compared to $129.3 million or $1.59 per share last year.



Total revenues for the quarter were $286.6 million, up from $273.5 million last year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.67 per share on revenues of $283.79 million for the quarter quarter.



Looking forward Federal Realty tightened and raised its 2023 guidance for earnings per share to $2.65 to $2.73 from $2.64 to $2.76 and its 2023 FFO per share to $6.50 to $6.58 from $6.46 to $6.58. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $2.72 per share for the quarter.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken