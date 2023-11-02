Anzeige
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661 | Ticker-Symbol: 37C
Tradegate
02.11.23
17:48 Uhr
10,565 Euro
+0,125
+1,20 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CNH INDUSTRIAL NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,51510,67021:57
10,54510,65021:00
ACCESSWIRE
02.11.2023 | 21:50
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CNH Industrial: CNH Demonstrates Innovative Excellence in Winning Automotive Business Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 2, 2023 / CNH Industrial

New Holland Agriculture, a brand of CNH Industrial, recently won the Automotive Business 2023 Award for the CR Intellisense Harvester. This achievement demonstrates the company's commitment to bringing innovative technology for its customers across the globe.

The ceremony took place at São Paulo Expo during Automotive Business Experience 2023. At the event, CNH engaged in discussions regarding mobility, the digital revolution, and the global agenda to address climate change.

Key speakers from the company included Gregory Riordan, Director of Digital Technologies and Innovation at CNH Industrial LATAM, who spoke about how the company is ahead in precision technology automation, clean energy, and expanding connectivity. Carlos Visconti, Open Innovation Manager at CNH, took the stage in discussing Open Innovation, a flagship of the company.

With precision technology like the CR Intellisense Harvester, CNH strengthens its innovation ecosystem and continues to succeed in helping bring farmers and builders to a more sustainable future. The company is proud to be recognized for its achievements in innovative technology.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH Industrial on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH Industrial
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh-industrial
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH Industrial

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799055/cnh-demonstrates-innovative-excellence-in-winning-automotive-business-award

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.