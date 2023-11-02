

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $22.96 billion, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $20.72 billion, or $1.29 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $89.50 billion from $90.15 billion last year.



Apple Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $22.96 Bln. vs. $20.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.46 vs. $1.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q4): $89.50 Bln vs. $90.15 Bln last year.



