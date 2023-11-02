

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $53.17 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $92.45 million, or $2.10 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $75.50 million or $1.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.64 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 25.1% to $853.46 million from $1.14 billion last year.



AMN Healthcare Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $53.17 Mln. vs. $92.45 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.39 vs. $2.10 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.64 -Revenue (Q3): $853.46 Mln vs. $1.14 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken