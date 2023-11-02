

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) on Thursday announced third-quarter revenue that beat the Street estimates, and Adjusted funds from operations increased from last year.



The company reported a net income of $87.4 million or $0.80 per share for the quarter, a decrease from last year's profit of $100.0 million or $0.91 per share.



Adjusted funds from operations were $362.8 million or $3.33 per share, compared to the income of $338.6 million or $3.09 per share the prior year.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters.



Revenue increased to $682.5 million from $675.6 million the previous year. It beat the consensus estimate of $679.71 million.



The company expects full-year revenue between $2.70 billion to $2.73 billion, and AFFO attributable to SBA Communications Corporation between $12.86 to $13.08 per share.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken