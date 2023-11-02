

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $322.9 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $231.6 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Fortinet, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $323.5 million or $0.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.7% to $1.33 billion from $1.15 billion last year.



Fortinet, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $322.9 Mln. vs. $231.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.41 vs. $0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.36 -Revenue (Q3): $1.33 Bln vs. $1.15 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.44 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.380 - $1.440 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.54 - $1.56 Full year revenue guidance: $5.270 - $5.330 Bln



