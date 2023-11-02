

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS):



Earnings: -$1.6 million in Q3 vs. -$8.0 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $15.7 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $274.6 million in Q3 vs. $228.6 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $237 - $257 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1,000 - $1,020 Mln



