

Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $464 million, or $2.70 per share. This compares with $279 million, or $1.63 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Motorola Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $547 million or $3.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.03 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $2.56 billion from $2.37 billion last year.



Motorola Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $464 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.70 vs. $1.63 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.03 -Revenue (Q3): $2.56 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.60 to $3.65 Full year EPS guidance: $11.65 to $11.70 Full year revenue guidance: $9.930-$9.930 bln



