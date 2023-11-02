

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stryker Corp. (SYK) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $692 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $816 million, or $2.14 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Stryker Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $944 million or $2.46 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.6% to $4.91 billion from $4.48 billion last year.



Stryker Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $692 Mln. vs. $816 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $2.14 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.43 -Revenue (Q3): $4.91 Bln vs. $4.48 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.35 to $10.45



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken