

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Friday release September figures for retail sales, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Retail sales are expected to slip 0.3 percent on month after rising 0.2 percent in August. For the third quarter of 2023, sales are expected to slip 0.1 percent on quarter after falling 0.5 percent in the three months prior.



Singapore will provide September data for retail sales; in August, sales were up 1.7 percent on month and 4.0 percent on year.



China will see October results for the services PMI from Caixin; in September, the index score was 50.2. Australia (51.8) and Hong Kong (49.6) also will see PMI results.



Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Friday for Culture Day and will reopen on Monday.



