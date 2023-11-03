

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss Re Ltd. (SSREY.PK) reported Friday that its nine-month net income was $2.5 billion, compared to last year's net loss of $285 million.



The significant improvement was mainly driven by the underwriting performance in Property & Casualty Reinsurance or P&C Re and Life & Health Reinsurance or L&H Re, supported by increasing investment results.



In the third quarter, the company recorded a profit of $1 billion. L&H Re reported a third-quarter profit of $241 million.



P&C Re reported a net profit of $1.5 billion for the first nine months, compared with a net loss of $283 million in the prior-year period.



Consolidated Group's total net premiums earned and fee income increased 4.2 percent to $33.72 billion in the first nine months from last year's $32.37 billion.



At constant foreign exchange rates, net premiums earned and fee income grew 5.3 percent.



P&C Re Net premiums earned increased to $17.4 billion from $16.6 billion last year. Large natural catastrophe claims amounted to $1.1 billion, down from $2.5 billion a year ago.



Further, the Swiss reinsurance company maintained its guidance for fiscal 2023.



Swiss Re's Group Chief Executive Officer Christian Mumenthaler said, 'In light of the good performance year to date, we maintain our targets for the full year including a Group net income of more than USD 3 billion. We continue to focus on our disciplined underwriting strategy that provides a strong base for the future.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken