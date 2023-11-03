Sif Holding N.V.: Trading update Q3 2023

Highlights and Key Figures for Q3 2023Highlights Q3 2023:- One lost time safety- incident in Q3 2023: YTD eight LTI (seven in first nine months 2022);- Expansion project on schedule: successful tests on longitudinal welding training machine;- Successful completion of rights issue with 98.9% take-up of new shares;- Throughput of 50 Kton brings Year to Date production to 144 Kton (129 Kton Q3 2022);- Load-out of Dogger bank A transition pieces continues, manufacturing of Dogger bank B monopiles close to completion, manufacturing for Dogger bank C transition pieces started;- He Dreiht transition pieces completed per end of Q3 2023;- Effects of New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's decision on Empire Wind projects under investigation by Empire Wind partners BP and Equinor;- License agreement with GS Entec (Korea) finalized;- Annabelle Vos appointed Supervisory Board member.Key figures:- Year to Date (YTD)[1] contribution increased to €106.2 million (€93.3 million first nine months 2022)-> €93.0 million from production of foundations (€79.2 million first 9 months 2022);-> €5.8 million from marshalling activities (€8.4 million first nine months 2022);-> €7.4 million from other activities, including engineering (€5.7 million first nine months 2022);- Adjusted EBITDA €28.5 million (€28.9 million first nine months 2022);- Net Working Capital at end of Q3 2023 -/-€59.9 million (-/-€43.4 million at end of Q3 2022 and -/-€74.8 million at end of Q2 2023);- Total cash position at end of Q3 2023 €124.4 million (€61.2 million at end of Q3 2022 and €103.6 million at end of Q2 2023) with main inflows in Q3 relating to financing of expansion project:-> €50 million from rights issue July 2023;-> €18 million from AFP Ecowende in July 2023;-> €19.5 million from AFP Empire Wind in September 2023;- Order book 56 Kton for Q4 2023, and 668 Kton for 2024 and beyond.Reference is made to the PDF attachment for the full release:https://sif-group.com/en/investor-relations/download/7d1a9454-3002-45d2-a17e-b814b76d7e7a/tradingupdateq32023.final.pdf[1] Year-to-date (YTD) refers to the period 1 January - 30 SeptemberInvestor and Press contactsFons van LithHead of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairsf.vanlith@sif-group.com+31 (0)6 5131 4952 / +31 (0) 475 385 777