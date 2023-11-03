Sif Holding N.V.: Trading update Q3 2023

Highlights and Key Figures for Q3 2023
Highlights Q3 2023:
- One lost time safety- incident in Q3 2023: YTD eight LTI (seven in first nine months 2022);
- Expansion project on schedule: successful tests on longitudinal welding training machine;
- Successful completion of rights issue with 98.9% take-up of new shares;
- Throughput of 50 Kton brings Year to Date production to 144 Kton (129 Kton Q3 2022);
- Load-out of Dogger bank A transition pieces continues, manufacturing of Dogger bank B monopiles close to completion, manufacturing for Dogger bank C transition pieces started;
- He Dreiht transition pieces completed per end of Q3 2023;
- Effects of New York State Energy Research and Development Authority's decision on Empire Wind projects under investigation by Empire Wind partners BP and Equinor;
- License agreement with GS Entec (Korea) finalized;
- Annabelle Vos appointed Supervisory Board member.
Key figures:
- Year to Date (YTD)[1] contribution increased to €106.2 million (€93.3 million first nine months 2022)
-> €93.0 million from production of foundations (€79.2 million first 9 months 2022);
-> €5.8 million from marshalling activities (€8.4 million first nine months 2022);
-> €7.4 million from other activities, including engineering (€5.7 million first nine months 2022);
- Adjusted EBITDA €28.5 million (€28.9 million first nine months 2022);
- Net Working Capital at end of Q3 2023 -/-€59.9 million (-/-€43.4 million at end of Q3 2022 and -/-€74.8 million at end of Q2 2023);
- Total cash position at end of Q3 2023 €124.4 million (€61.2 million at end of Q3 2022 and €103.6 million at end of Q2 2023) with main inflows in Q3 relating to financing of expansion project:
-> €50 million from rights issue July 2023;
-> €18 million from AFP Ecowende in July 2023;
-> €19.5 million from AFP Empire Wind in September 2023;
- Order book 56 Kton for Q4 2023, and 668 Kton for 2024 and beyond.
Reference is made to the PDF attachment for the full release:
https://sif-group.com/en/investor-relations/download/7d1a9454-3002-45d2-a17e-b814b76d7e7a/tradingupdateq32023.final.pdf
[1] Year-to-date (YTD) refers to the period 1 January - 30 September
Investor and Press contacts
Fons van Lith
Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
f.vanlith@sif-group.com
+31 (0)6 5131 4952 / +31 (0) 475 385 777
