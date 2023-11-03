

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Friday amid optimism around peak global rates and ahead of the all-important U.S. jobs data due later in the day.



Investors shrugged off data showing that industrial production in France fell for the second successive month in September.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 26 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,087 after rallying 1.8 percent the previous day.



Lender Societe Generale rose over 1 percent despite reporting a decrease in its third-quarter earnings.



Rival BNP Paribas rose 1.1 percent and Credit Agricole was up 0.7 percent.



Automaker Renault added 1.7 percent amid bets that central banks are done with raising interest rates.



