WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) (Velocity or the Company), a leader in business purpose loans, reported net income of $12.1 million and core net income of $12.9 million for 3Q23, compared to net income and core net income of $10.0 million for 3Q22. Earnings and core earnings per diluted share were $0.35 and $0.37, respectively, for 3Q23, compared to $0.29 and $0.29 for 3Q22.
"Velocity's differentiated business model and portfolio management strategies delivered another strong quarter for shareholders," said Chris Farrar, President and CEO. "Our third quarter results continued to build upon our momentum from the first half of 2023, with sequential quarter production volume increases and higher portfolio interest income resulting from continued portfolio growth. We also successfully increased the coupon on production volumes again this quarter while capitalizing on the continued tightening of credit from regulated lenders. The result was higher net interest margin growth from 2Q23 and growth in non-interest-related origination income that delivered solid net income and return on equity this quarter. We also remain focused on opportunities to expand Velocity's franchise by growing market share in our core lending business in addition to exploring opportunities to expand into other established loan products where we can leverage our lending expertise and existing infrastructure as a competitive advantage."
(1)
|Core income and Core EPS are non-GAAP measures that exclude nonrecurring and unusual activities from GAAP net income.
(2)
|Liquidity includes unrestricted cash reserves of $29.4 million and available liquidity in unfinanced loans of $30.9 million.
Third Quarter Operating Results
|KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|($ in thousands)
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
|Pretax income
$ 17,239
$ 14,049
$ 3,190
23%
|Net income
$ 12,086
$ 9,983
$ 2,103
21%
|Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.35
$ 0.29
$ 0.06
19%
|Core net income(a)
$ 12,918
$ 9,983
$ 2,935
29%
|Core diluted earnings per share(a)
$ 0.37
$ 0.29
$ 0.08
27%
|Pretax return on equity
16.82%
15.26%
n.a.
10%
|Core pretax return on equity(a)
17.89%
15.26%
n.a.
17%
|Net interest margin - portfolio
3.34%
3.59%
n.a.
(7)%
|Net interest margin - total company
2.90%
3.09%
n.a.
(6)%
|Average common equity
$ 409,954
$ 368,270
$ 41,685
11%
(a)
Core income, core diluted earnings per share and core pretax return on equity are non-GAAP measures. Please see the reconciliation to GAAP net income at the end of this release.
n.a.- not applicable
Discussion of results:
- Net income in 3Q23 was $12.1 million, compared to $10.0 million for 3Q22
- Driven by higher net interest income resulting from continued strong portfolio growth and fair value gains on securitizations, partially offset by unrealized losses on FVO loans and securitization issuance costs from closing two securitizations in the quarter
- Core net income(1) was $12.9 million, compared to $10.0 million for 3Q22
- Core adjustments included equity incentive compensation expenses and costs related to the Company's employee stock purchase plan (ESPP)
- Portfolio NIM in 3Q23 was 3.34%, compared to 3.59% for 3Q22, a 6.9% Y/Y decrease resulting from increased funding costs that have been mainly offset by rising portfolio yields from higher loan coupons on recent loan production
- The GAAP pretax return on equity was 16.8% for 3Q23, compared to 15.3% for 3Q22
|TOTAL LOAN PORTFOLIO
|($ of UPB in millions)
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
|Held for Investment
|Investor 1-4 Rental
$ 2,120
$ 1,777
$ 343
19%
|Mixed Use
457
432
25
6%
|Multi-Family
305
297
8
3%
|Retail
328
304
24
8%
|Warehouse
247
228
19
8%
|All Other
401
379
22
6%
|Total
$ 3,858
$ 3,416
$ 441
13%
|Held for Sale
|Multi-Family
$ 7
$ 17
$ (10)
(60)%
|Warehouse
11
-
11
|n.m.
|All Other
1
-
1
|n.m.
|Total Managed Loan Portfolio UPB
$ 3,877
$ 3,433
$ 444
13%
|Key loan portfolio metrics:
|Total loan count
9,953
8,476
|Weighted average loan to value
68.0%
68.7%
|Weighted average coupon
8.63%
7.71%
|Weighted average total portfolio yield
8.38%
7.88%
|Weighted average portfolio debt cost
5.63%
4.81%
|n.m. - non meaningful
Discussion of results:
- Velocity's total loan portfolio was $3.9 billion in UPB as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 12.9% from $3.4 billion in UPB as of September 30, 2022
- Primarily driven by 19.3% Y/Y growth in loans collateralized by Investor 1-4 Rental properties and a combined 8.7% Y/Y growth in Multifamily and Mixed Use properties
- Approximately 75% of the loans in Velocity's HFI portfolio are collateralized by properties that have a housing component (Investor 1-4 Rental, Multifamily, and Mixed Use)
- Loan prepayments totaled $104.5 million, a decrease of 1.0% Q/Q and 6.0% Y/Y
- The UPB of Fair Value (FVO) loans was $936.6 million, or 24.3% of total HFI loans, as of September 30, 2023, an increase from $0.9 million in UPB, or 0.03% as of
September 30, 2022
- The company elected fair value accounting treatment for new loan originations effective October 1, 2022
- The weighted average portfolio loan-to-value ratio was 68.0% as of
September 30, 2023, a modest decrease from 68.7% as of September 30, 2022, and consistent with the five-quarter trailing average of 68.2%
- The weighted average total portfolio yield was 8.38% for 3Q23, an increase of 50 bps from 3Q22, driven by an average 92 bps increase in loan coupons from 3Q22
- Portfolio-related debt cost for 3Q23 was 5.63%, an increase of 82 bps from 3Q22, driven by higher interest rates on securitization and warehouse financing
|LOAN PRODUCTION VOLUMES
|($ in millions)
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
|Investor 1-4 Rental
$ 154
$ 278
$ (124)
(44)%
|Traditional Commercial
98
133
(36)
(27)%
|Short-term loans
39
46
(7)
(16)%
|Total loan production
$ 291
$ 457
$ (167)
(36)%
|Acquisitions
$ -
$ 10
Discussion of results:
- Loan production in 3Q23 totaled $290.6 million in UPB, a 36.5% decrease from
$457.3 million in UPB in 3Q22
- Driven by higher interest rates and strong real estate price appreciation. On a Q/Q basis, production volume rose 12.3% from 2Q23.
- The weighted average coupon (WAC) on 3Q23 HFI loan production was 11.1%, an increase of 189 bps from 3Q22
|HFI PORTFOLIO CREDIT PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
|($ in thousands)
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
|$ Variance
|% Variance
|Nonperforming loans(a)
$ 387,725
$ 253,341
$ 134,384
53%
|Average Nonperforming Loans
$ 351,848
$ 249,297
$ 102,551
41%
|Nonperforming loans % total HFI Loans
10%
7%
|n.a.
36%
|Total Charge Offs
$ 95.2
$ 155.2
$ (60)
(39)%
|Charge-offs as a % of Avg. Nonperforming Loans(b)
0.11%
0.25%
|n.a.
(57)%
|Loan Loss Reserve
$ 4,684.8
$ 5,330
$ (645)
(12)%
(a)
Nonperforming/Nonaccrual loans include loans 90+ days past due, loans in foreclosure, bankruptcy and on nonaccrual.
(b)
Reflects the annualized quarter-to-date charge-offs to average nonperforming loans for the period.
n.a.- not applicable
Discussion of results:
- Nonperforming loans (NPL) totaled $387.7 million in UPB as of September 30, 2023, or 10.1% of loans HFI, compared to $253.3 million and 7.4%, respectively, as of
September 30, 2022
- NPL growth in 3Q23 was driven by the legacy amortized cost portfolio and the Company's collection philosophy that places loans in foreclosure quickly for early delinquencies
- Charge-offs in 2Q23 totaled $95.2 thousand, compared to $155.2 thousand in 3Q22
- The trailing five-quarter charge-off average was $290.3 thousand
- The loan loss reserve totaled $4.7 million as of September 30, 2023, a 12.1% decrease from
$5.3 million as of September 30, 2022
- Resulting from the continued run-off of the amortized cost HFI loan portfolio
- Loans carried at fair value are not subject to a CECL reserve
|NET REVENUES
|($ in thousands)
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
|Interest income
$ 79,088
$ 63,419
$ 15,669
25%
|Interest expense - portfolio related
(47,583)
(34,561)
(13,022)
38%
|Net Interest Income - portfolio related
31,505
28,858
2,647
9%
|Interest expense - corporate debt
(4,138)
(4,011)
(127)
3%
|Net Interest Income
$ 27,367
$ 24,847
$ 2,520
10%
|Loan loss provision
(154)
(580)
427
(74)%
|Gain on disposition of loans
3,606
399
3,207
803%
|Unrealized (loss) gain on fair value loans
(1,284)
453
(1,737)
(383)%
|Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value of securitized debt
9,692
-
9,692
|n.m.
|Origination income
3,323
518
2,805
541%
|Bank interest income
1,342
-
1,342
|n.m.
|Other operating income (expense)
681
1,656
(976)
(59)%
|Total Other operating income (expense)
$ 17,360
$ 3,027
$ 14,333
473%
|Net Revenue
$ 44,573
$ 27,294
$ 17,279
63%
n.m. - non meaningful
Discussion of results:
- Net Revenue in 3Q23 was $44.6 million, an increase of 63.3% compared to $27.3 million for 3Q22
- Total net interest income, including corporate debt interest expense, was $27.4 million for 3Q23, a 10.1% increase from $24.8 million for 3Q22
- Portfolio net Interest income was $31.5 million for 3Q23, an increase of 9.2% from 3Q22 resulting from a $15.7 million increase in interest income, partially offset by $13.0 million of interest expense growth
- Total other operating income includes gains on the disposition of loans, unrealized gains/(losses) on fair value loans and securitized debt, origination fee income, bank interest income on deposits, and other operating income, and totaled $17.4 million for 3Q23 compared to $3.0 million for 3Q22
- Gain on disposition of loans totaled $3.6 million for 3Q23, resulting from loans transferred to REO
- Unrealized losses on the fair value of loans totaled $(1.3) million for 3Q23, primarily driven by the impact of higher long-term interest rates on the existing FVO portfolio, partially offset by gains on 3Q23 new production
- Unrealized gains on the fair value of securitized debt totaled $9.7 million for 3Q23, driven by an increase in long-term rates as of September 30, 2023
- Origination income totaled $3.3 million, resulting from fee income realized on loans originated in 3Q23
|OPERATING EXPENSES
|($ in thousands)
3Q 2023
3Q 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
|Compensation and employee benefits
$ 12,523
$ 6,788
$ 5,735
84%
|Origination (income)/expense
273
209
64
31%
|Securitization expenses
4,930
-
4,930
|n.m.
|Rent and occupancy
472
445
27
6%
|Loan servicing
4,901
3,314
1,587
48%
|Professional fees
854
664
190
29%
|Real estate owned, net
1,239
(195)
1,434
|n.m.
|Other expenses
2,142
2,020
122
6%
|Total operating expenses
$ 27,334
$ 13,245
$ 14,089
106%
n.m. - non meaningful
Discussion of results:
- Operating expenses totaled $27.3 million for 3Q23, an increase of 106.4% from 3Q22. The variance to prior year was higher compensation expense and securitization expenses, driven by impacts attributable to our fair value accounting elections and portfolio growth.
- Compensation expense totaled $12.5 million, compared to $6.8 million for 3Q22.
- In 3Q23, compensation expense related to loan originations was expensed as incurred under fair value accounting rather than deferred over the life of the loan under amortized cost accounting for 3Q22.
- Compensation growth was driven, to a lesser extent, by hires of business development executives, sales account executives and operational staff
- Securitization expenses totaled $4.9 million, resulting from the issuance of the VCC 2023-3 and VCC 2023-RTL1 securitizations during the quarter. Securitization issuance costs are now expensed under fair value accounting and were deferred in 3Q22.
- Loan servicing expense totaled $4.9 million, a 47.9% increase from $3.3 million for 3Q22, driven by the increase in our loan portfolio and delinquent assets
- Compensation expense totaled $12.5 million, compared to $6.8 million for 3Q22.
|SECURITIZATIONS
|($ in thousands)
|Securities
|Balance at
|Balance at
|Trusts
|Issued
|9/30/2023
|W.A. Rate
|9/30/2022
|W.A. Rate
|2016-1 Trust
319,809
$ -
0.00%
$ 24,356
8.10%
|2017-2 Trust
245,601
48,206
3.95%
61,224
3.75%
|2018-1 Trust
176,816
35,010
3.99%
46,795
3.99%
|2018-2 Trust
307,988
80,409
4.43%
99,151
4.49%
|2019-1 Trust
235,580
79,215
4.06%
97,620
4.12%
|2019-2 Trust
207,020
69,216
3.40%
90,165
3.39%
|2019-3 Trust
154,419
60,482
3.29%
75,366
3.22%
|2020-1 Trust
248,700
110,958
2.89%
141,423
2.87%
|2020-2 Trust
96,352
49,528
4.59%
63,060
4.62%
|2021-1 Trust
251,301
176,529
1.76%
206,026
1.74%
|2021-2 Trust
194,918
149,431
2.02%
177,993
2.02%
|2021-3 Trust
204,205
161,467
2.47%
190,073
2.45%
|2021-4 Trust
319,116
250,941
3.24%
282,567
3.18%
|2022-1 Trust
273,594
240,733
3.94%
260,454
3.93%
|2022-2 Trust
241,388
221,631
5.08%
236,918
5.09%
|2022-MC1 Trust
84,967
35,677
6.90%
60,872
6.88%
|2022-3 Trust
296,323
262,308
5.71%
285,847
5.64%
|2022-4 Trust
308,357
283,270
6.23%
306,365
6.24%
|2022-5 Trust
188,754
171,183
7.05%
|2023-1 Trust
198,715
181,006
7.01%
|2023-1R Trust
64,833
60,515
7.69%
|2023-2 Trust
202,210
194,955
7.19%
|2023-RTL1 Trust
81,608
81,608
8.23%
|2023-3 Trust
234,741
232,802
7.80%
$ 5,137,315
$ 3,237,080
5.01%
$ 2,706,275
4.05%
Discussion of results
The company completed two securitizations during 3Q23 totaling $316.3 million of securities issued.
- The VCC 2023-3 securitization totaled $234.7 million of securities issued in August, comprised of long-term business-purpose loans
- Collapsed the 2016-1 Trust, retiring older, higher cost debt
- The VCC 2023-RTL1 securitization totaled $81.6 million of securities issued in August, comprised of short-term interest only business-purpose loans. The RTL1 transaction is Velocity's first securitization collateralized entirely by short-term loans. Velocity also has the option to replace loans that payoff with new loans up to the original issued balance for 18 months from issuance.
- The weighted average rate on Velocity's outstanding securitizations was 5.01% as of September 30, 2023, an increase of 96 bps from September 30, 2022
|RESOLUTION ACTIVITIES
|LONG-TERM LOANS
|RESOLUTION ACTIVITY
|THIRD QUARTER 2023
|THIRD QUARTER 2022
|($ in thousands)
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|Paid in full
$ 20,668
$ 758
$ 16,175
$ 967
|Paid current
26,950
206
11,410
182
|REO sold
6,341
162
3,171
250
|Total resolutions
$ 53,959
$ 1,126
$ 30,756
$ 1,399
|Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB
102.1%
104.5%
|SHORT-TERM AND FORBEARANCE LOANS
|RESOLUTION ACTIVITY
|THIRD QUARTER 2023
|THIRD QUARTER 2022
|($ in thousands)
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|UPB $
|Gain / (Loss) $
|Paid in full
$ 2,967
$ 38
$ 8,691
$ 396
|Paid current
6,292
-
2,075
-
|REO sold
2,434
(11)
3,672
865
|Total resolutions
$ 11,693
$ 27
$ 14,438
$ 1,261
|Resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB
100.2%
108.7%
|Grand total resolutions
$ 65,652
$ 1,153
$ 45,194
$ 2,660
|Grand total resolutions as a % of nonperforming UPB
101.8%
105.9%
Discussion of results:
- NPL resolution totaled 65.7 million in UPB, realizing 101.8% of UPB resolved compared to $45.2 million in UPB and realization of 105.9% of UPB resolved for 3Q22
- 3Q23 NPL resolutions represented 17.7% of nonperforming loan UPB as of June 30, 2023
- The UPB of loan resolutions in 3Q23 was higher than the recent five-quarter resolution average of $45.0 million in UPB
Velocity's executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review 3Q23 financial results on November 2nd, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.
Webcast Information
The conference call will be webcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed through the Events and Presentations section of the Velocity Financial Investor Relations website https://www.velfinance.com/events-and-presentations. To listen to the webcast, please visit Velocity's website at least 15 minutes before the call to register, download, and install any needed software. An audio replay of the call will also be available on Velocity's website following the completion of the conference call.
Conference Call Information
To participate by phone, please dial-in 15 minutes before the start time to allow for wait times to access the conference call. The live conference call will be accessible by dialing
F1-833-316-0544 in the U.S. and Canada and 1-412-317-5725 for international callers. Callers should ask to join the Velocity Financial, Inc. conference call.
A replay of the call will be available through midnight on November 30, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 in the U.S. and 855-669-9658 in Canada or 1-412-317-0088 internationally. The passcode for the replay is #3150552. The replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under "Events and Presentations."
About Velocity Financial, Inc.
Based in Westlake Village, California, Velocity is a vertically integrated real estate finance company that primarily originates and manages business purpose loans secured by 1-4-unit residential rental and small commercial properties. Velocity originates loans nationwide across an extensive network of independent mortgage brokers built and refined over 19 years.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses non-GAAP core net income and core diluted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures that represent our net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted to eliminate the effect of certain costs incurred from activities that are not normal recurring operating expenses, such as COVID-stressed charges and recoveries of loan loss provision, nonrecurring debt amortization, the impact of operational measures taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic and workforce reduction costs, and costs associated with acquisitions. To calculate non-GAAP core diluted EPS, we use the weighted-average number of shares of common stock outstanding that is used to calculate net income per diluted share under GAAP.
We have included non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS because they are key measures used by our management to evaluate our operating performance, generate future operating plans, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, we believe that non-GAAP core net income and non-GAAP core diluted EPS provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management and board of directors. In addition, they provide useful measures for period-to-period comparisons of our business, as they remove the effect of certain items that we expect to be nonrecurring.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.
For more information on Core Income, please refer to the section of this press release below titled "Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income" at the end of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to anticipated results, expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "goal," "position," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement. While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions, and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events, or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, (1) the continued course and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its direct and indirect impacts, (2) general economic and real estate market conditions, including the risk of recession (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes, (4) our customers' continued interest in loans and doing business with us, (5) market conditions and investor interest in our future securitizations, and (6) the continued conflict in Ukraine and (7) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies.
Additional information relating to these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements can be found in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 14, 2020, as well as other cautionary statements we make in our current and periodic filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.velfinance.com.
Velocity Financial, LLC
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
|Quarter Ended
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|(In thousands)
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
$ 29,393
$ 33,987
$ 39,397
$ 45,248
$ 26,372
|Restricted cash
17,703
16,786
16,636
16,808
14,533
|Loans held for sale, at fair value
19,536
-
18,081
-
16,569
|Loans held for investment, at fair value
951,990
705,330
450,732
276,095
926
|Loans held for investment
2,945,840
3,057,940
3,169,280
3,272,390
3,445,563
|Total loans, net
3,917,366
3,763,270
3,638,093
3,548,485
3,463,058
|Accrued interest receivables
24,756
22,602
20,931
20,463
18,333
|Receivables due from servicers
70,139
63,896
64,133
65,644
66,992
|Other receivables
236
1,306
2,188
1,075
1,962
|Real estate owned, net
29,299
20,388
21,778
13,325
13,188
|Property and equipment, net
2,861
3,023
3,209
3,356
3,495
|Deferred tax asset
705
1,878
2,543
5,033
4,337
|Mortgage Servicing Rights, at fair value
9,786
9,445
9,143
9,238
9,868
|Derivative assets
1,261
-
-
-
-
|Goodwill
6,775
6,775
6,775
6,775
6,775
|Other assets
7,028
7,789
12,268
13,525
18,453
|Total Assets
$ 4,117,308
$ 3,951,145
$ 3,837,094
$ 3,748,975
$ 3,647,366
|Liabilities and members' equity
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$ 97,869
$ 95,344
$ 84,976
$ 91,525
$ 75,150
|Secured financing, net
210,774
210,464
210,155
209,846
209,537
|Securitized debt, net
2,504,334
2,622,547
2,657,469
2,736,290
2,651,895
|Securitized debt, at fair value
669,139
381,799
194,941
-
-
|Warehouse & repurchase facilities
215,176
235,749
298,313
330,814
340,050
|Total Liabilities
3,697,292
3,545,903
3,445,854
3,368,475
3,276,632
|Stockholders' Equity
|Stockholders' equity
416,398
401,707
387,624
376,811
366,810
|Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary
3,618
3,535
3,616
3,689
3,924
|Total equity
420,016
405,242
391,240
380,500
370,734
|Total Liabilities and members' equity
$ 4,117,308
$ 3,951,145
$ 3,837,094
$ 3,748,975
$ 3,647,366
|Book value per share
$ 13.00
$ 12.57
$ 12.18
$ 11.89
$ 11.61
|Shares outstanding
32,314(1)
32,239(2)
32,112(3)
31,996(4)
31,922(5)
(1)
|Based on 32,313,744 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 589,634.
(2)
|Based on 32,238,715 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 502,913.
(3)
|Based on 32,111,906 common shares outstanding as of March 31, 2023, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 490,526.
(4)
|Based on 31,955,730 common shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 494,139.
(5)
|Based on 31,921,721 common shares outstanding as of September 30, 2022, and excludes unvested shares of common stock authorized for incentive compensation totaling 494,139.
Velocity Financial, LLC
Consolidated Statements of Income (Quarters)
|Quarter Ended
|($ in thousands)
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Unaudited
|Audited
|Unaudited
|Revenues
|Interest income
$ 79,088
$ 74,897
$ 70,521
$ 65,632
$ 63,419
|Interest expense - portfolio related
47,583
45,451
42,029
40,854
34,561
|Net interest income - portfolio related
31,505
29,446
28,492
24,778
28,858
|Interest expense - corporate debt
4,138
4,139
4,139
4,139
4,011
|Net interest income
27,367
25,307
24,353
20,639
24,847
|Provision for loan losses
154
298
636
(437)
580
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
27,213
25,009
23,717
21,076
24,267
|Other operating income
|Gain on disposition of loans
3,606
1,237
1,913
391
399
|Unrealized gain on fair value loans
(1,284)
2,413
7,354
7,795
453
|Unrealized gain (loss) on fair value securitizations
9,692
5,560
(170)
-
-
|Origination income
3,323
2,735
2,411
3,521
518
|Bank interest income
1,342
1,188
948
-
0
|Other income (expense)
681
903
386
(288)
1,656
|Total other operating income
17,360
14,036
12,842
11,419
3,027
|Net revenue
44,573
39,046
36,560
32,495
27,294
|Operating expenses
|Compensation and employee benefits
12,523
10,670
10,008
11,793
6,788
|Origination expenses
273
123
(50)
1,328
209
|Securitizations expenses
4,930
2,699
2,584
-
-
|Rent and occupancy
472
458
446
435
445
|Loan servicing
4,901
4,267
3,828
3,244
3,314
|Professional fees
854
1,056
955
1,091
664
|Real estate owned, net
1,239
1,018
1,829
552
(195)
|Other operating expenses
2,142
1,931
2,202
2,360
2,020
|Total operating expenses
27,334
22,222
21,802
20,804
13,245
|Income before income taxes
17,239
16,824
14,757
11,692
14,049
|Income tax expense
5,070
4,602
4,021
3,465
3,759
|Net income
12,169
12,222
10,736
8,227
10,290
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
83
39
87
(235)
307
|Net income attributable to Velocity Financial, Inc.
12,086
12,183
10,649
8,462
9,983
|Less undistributed earnings attributable to participating securities
183
185
160
127
152
|Net earnings attributable to common shareholders
$ 11,903
$ 11,998
$ 10,489
$ 8,335
$ 9,831
|Basic earnings (loss) per share
$ 0.37
$ 0.37
$ 0.33
$ 0.26
$ 0.31
|Diluted earnings (loss) per common share
$ 0.35
$ 0.36
$ 0.31
$ 0.25
$ 0.29
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
32,275
32,122
32,098
31,923
31,922
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
34,731
34,140
34,052
34,063
34,199
|Velocity Financial, Inc.
Net Interest Margin - Portfolio Related and Total Company
(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
|Quarter Ended June 30, 2023
|Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Interest
|Average
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|($ in thousands)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate(1)
|Balance
|Expense
|Rate(1)
|Loan portfolio:
|Loans held for sale
$ 3,170
$ 3,477
$ 176
|Loans held for investment
3,770,460
3,634,093
3,217,264
|Total loans
$ 3,773,631
$ 79,088
8.38%
$ 3,637,570
$ 74,897
8.24%
$ 3,217,440
$ 63,419
7.88%
|Debt:
|Warehouse and repurchase facilities
$ 192,855
4,943
10.25%
$ 238,027
5,910
9.93%
$ 226,660
3,798
6.70%
|Securitizations
3,186,756
42,640
5.35%
3,020,624
39,541
5.24%
2,644,489
30,763
4.65%
|Total debt - portfolio related
3,379,610
47,583
5.63%
3,258,651
45,451
5.58%
2,871,149
34,561
4.81%
|Corporate debt
215,000
4,138
7.70%
215,000
4,139
7.70%
215,000
4,011
7.46%
|Total debt
$ 3,594,610
$ 51,721
5.76%
$ 3,473,651
$ 49,590
5.71%
$ 3,086,149
$ 38,572
5.00%
|Net interest spread - portfolio related (2)
2.75%
2.66%
3.07%
|Net interest margin - portfolio related
3.34%
3.24%
3.59%
|Net interest spread - total company (3)
2.63%
2.53%
2.88%
|Net interest margin - total company
2.90%
2.78%
3.09%
(1)
Annualized.
(2)
Net interest spread - portfolio related is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our portfolio-related debt."
(3)
Net interest spread - total company is the difference between the rate earned on our loan portfolio and the interest rates paid on our total debt."
|Velocity Financial, Inc.
Adjusted Financial Metric Reconciliation to GAAP Net Income
(Unaudited)
Quarters:
|Core Net Income
|Quarter Ended
|($ in thousands)
|9/30/2023
|6/30/2023
|3/31/2023
|12/31/2022
|9/30/2022
|Net Income
$ 12,086
$ 12,183
$ 10,649
$ 8,462
$ 9,983
|Equity award & ESPP costs
832
745
728
656
-
|Core Net Income
$ 12,918
$ 12,928
$ 11,376
$ 9,118
$ 9,983
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
34,731
34,140
34,052
34,063
34,199
|Core diluted earnings per share
$ 0.37
$ 0.38
$ 0.33
$ 0.27
$ 0.29
Contacts
Investors and Media:
Chris Oltmann
(818) 532-3708