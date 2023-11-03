

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Interface, Inc. (TILE) reported third quarter net income of $9.9 million, or $0.17 per share, compared to $14.1 million, or $0.24 per share, prior year. Adjusted net income was $16.4 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to $17.4 million, or $0.30 per share. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.26, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Third quarter net sales were $311.0 million, down 5.1% from prior year period. Analysts on average had estimated $324.75 million in revenue.



For fiscal 2023, Interface anticipates net sales of $1.245 billion to $1.265 billion.



