WKN: A0ESW4 | ISIN: GB0002631041 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
03.11.2023 | 11:40
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Star Investment Trust PLC: MSCM-Miscellaneous - Listing Rule 15.6.8

DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: MSCM-Miscellaneous - Listing Rule 15.6.8 

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) 
New Star Investment Trust PLC: MSCM-Miscellaneous - Listing Rule 15.6.8 
03-Nov-2023 / 10:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
New Star Investment Trust Plc 
("the Company") 
 
LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 
 
QUARTERLY DISCLOSURE - LISTING RULE 15.6.8 
 
3 November 2023 
 
In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business 
days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated 
investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including 
investment trusts), New Star Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 31 October 2023, it had investments in the 
below listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of 
their gross assets in other closed-ended investment funds: 
 
Issuer    Type of Holding 
 
Worsley Investors Limited   Ordinary Shares 
Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited  Ordinary Shares 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
 
Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited 
Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB0002631041 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      NSI 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  282696 
EQS News ID:  1764859 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1764859&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2023 06:08 ET (10:08 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
