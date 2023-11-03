DJ New Star Investment Trust PLC: MSCM-Miscellaneous - Listing Rule 15.6.8

New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: MSCM-Miscellaneous - Listing Rule 15.6.8 03-Nov-2023 / 10:08 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New Star Investment Trust Plc ("the Company") LEI: 213800RT2OZF83G5N590 QUARTERLY DISCLOSURE - LISTING RULE 15.6.8 3 November 2023 In accordance with UKLA Listing Rule 15.6.8, requiring UK listed investment companies to notify, within five business days of the end of each quarter, a list of all investments in other investment companies that do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other UK-listed investment companies (including investment trusts), New Star Investment Trust plc announces that, as at 31 October 2023, it had investments in the below listed closed-ended investment funds which do not have a stated investment policy to invest no more than 15% of their gross assets in other closed-ended investment funds: Issuer Type of Holding Worsley Investors Limited Ordinary Shares Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited Ordinary Shares Enquiries: Apex Fund Administration Services (UK) Limited Email: cosec@maitlandgroup.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0002631041 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NSI OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 282696 EQS News ID: 1764859 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

