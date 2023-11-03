

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $721 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $485 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Sempra Energy reported adjusted earnings of $685 million or $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.0% to $3.33 billion from $3.62 billion last year.



Sempra Energy earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $721 Mln. vs. $485 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.14 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.00 -Revenue (Q3): $3.33 Bln vs. $3.62 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 to $4.60



