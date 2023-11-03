

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $177.5 million, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $187.1 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Church & Dwight Co Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $263.1 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $1.46 billion from $1.32 billion last year.



Church & Dwight Co Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $177.5 Mln. vs. $187.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.71 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.69 -Revenue (Q3): $1.46 Bln vs. $1.32 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.15



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken