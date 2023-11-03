

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Church & Dwight Co Inc. (CHD), while announcing weak profit and higher revenues in its third quarter, on Friday issued fourth-quarter earnings outlook, below market estimates. Further, the company maintained fiscal 2023 earnings, also below market view, and organic sales growth view, while raised reported sales growth forecast.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were losing around 1 percent to trade at $91.04.



For the fourth quarter, the company expects reported earnings per share of $0.60 and adjusted earnings per share of $0.63 per share, a 2 percent increase from last year's adjusted earnings per share.



Analysts on average expect the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Reported sales growth is expected to be approximately 5 percent, and organic sales growth around 4 percent.



Further, for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect reported earnings per share to be $3.03 and adjusted earnings per share to be $3.15, a 6 percent year-over-year increase.



Analysts expect the company to earn $3.16 per share.



For the full year, the company now expects sales growth to be approximately 9 percent, higher than previously expected 8 percent. The company continues to expect organic sales growth to be approximately 5 percent.



Matthew Farrell, Chief Executive Officer, stated, 'We have experienced strong sales growth and gross margin expansion through the first nine months of the year, and we expect to continue this trend in the fourth quarter. This outlook reflects strong operating fundamentals as full year adjusted operating profit is expected to increase approximately 8 percent.'



In its third quarter, profit decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $177.5 million, or $0.71 per share, compared to $187.1 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Adjusted earnings were $263.1 million or $0.74 per share for the period. Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6 percent to $1.46 billion from $1.32 billion last year. Organic sales grew 4.8 percent driven by volume of 2.7 percent and positive product mix and pricing of 2.1 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken