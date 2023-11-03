SOLJETS Appoints Shelbey Hooker as Southwest Regional Sales Director

SOLJETS, the boutique aviation brokerage and acquisition firm headquartered in Park City, Utah, is pleased to introduce Shelbey Hooker as the newly appointed Southwest Regional Sales Director. Shelbey is set to play a crucial part in elevating SOLJETS' commitment to delivering premium aviation solutions to clients across the Southwest region.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / SOLJETS, the boutique aviation brokerage and acquisition firm headquartered in Park City, Utah, is pleased to introduce Shelbey Hooker as the newly appointed Southwest Regional Sales Director. Shelbey is set to play a crucial part in elevating SOLJETS' commitment to delivering premium aviation solutions to clients across the Southwest region.

Shelbey Hooker

Bio Pic

With a career rooted in diverse aviation roles, Shelbey Hooker brings a wealth of experience and industry insight to her role as Southwest Regional Sales Director. Her journey commenced in 2008, combining helicopter flight training with her role as a Customer Service representative at an FBO in Phoenix, Arizona. Her career trajectory then took her into unmanned aircraft piloting and further into the management of the ownership cycle for a HondaJet sales dealership, gaining valuable experience in whole aircraft sales along the way. Shelbey's multifaceted career has equipped her with a profound understanding of the aviation landscape, making her an invaluable asset to the SOLJETS team.

Shelbey's aviation expertise seamlessly aligns with SOLJETS' unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier aviation solutions. Her unwavering dedication to the industry is exemplified by her involvement in non-profit organizations. She co-founded the Red Note Foundation, a non-profit supporting music programs in Arizona High Schools. In her new role as the Southwest Regional Sales Director, Shelbey's responsibility will encompass providing aircraft brokerage and acquisition services to this region while also expanding SOLJETS' presence and strengthening its aviation footprint. Shelbey Hooker's appointment marks an exciting chapter in SOLJETS' journey towards even greater excellence.

To read more about the entire SOLJETS Team, visit www.soljets.com/members.

Contact Information

Hannah Bowron

CXO

hannah@soljets.com

(409) 771-9116

SOURCE: SOLJETS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/799345/soljets-appoints-shelbey-hooker-as-southwest-regional-sales-director