Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.11.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Aktuell! Forscher verkünden bahnbrechende Entdeckung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 862837 | ISIN: US8447411088 | Ticker-Symbol: SWN
Tradegate
03.11.23
19:26 Uhr
22,130 Euro
+0,385
+1,77 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
DJ Transportation
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,04022,13019:27
22,03522,13019:27
ACCESSWIRE
03.11.2023 | 19:02
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SOLJETS Appoints Shelbey Hooker as Southwest Regional Sales Director

SOLJETS, the boutique aviation brokerage and acquisition firm headquartered in Park City, Utah, is pleased to introduce Shelbey Hooker as the newly appointed Southwest Regional Sales Director. Shelbey is set to play a crucial part in elevating SOLJETS' commitment to delivering premium aviation solutions to clients across the Southwest region.

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / November 3, 2023 / SOLJETS, the boutique aviation brokerage and acquisition firm headquartered in Park City, Utah, is pleased to introduce Shelbey Hooker as the newly appointed Southwest Regional Sales Director. Shelbey is set to play a crucial part in elevating SOLJETS' commitment to delivering premium aviation solutions to clients across the Southwest region.

Shelbey Hooker

Shelbey Hooker
Bio Pic

With a career rooted in diverse aviation roles, Shelbey Hooker brings a wealth of experience and industry insight to her role as Southwest Regional Sales Director. Her journey commenced in 2008, combining helicopter flight training with her role as a Customer Service representative at an FBO in Phoenix, Arizona. Her career trajectory then took her into unmanned aircraft piloting and further into the management of the ownership cycle for a HondaJet sales dealership, gaining valuable experience in whole aircraft sales along the way. Shelbey's multifaceted career has equipped her with a profound understanding of the aviation landscape, making her an invaluable asset to the SOLJETS team.

Shelbey's aviation expertise seamlessly aligns with SOLJETS' unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier aviation solutions. Her unwavering dedication to the industry is exemplified by her involvement in non-profit organizations. She co-founded the Red Note Foundation, a non-profit supporting music programs in Arizona High Schools. In her new role as the Southwest Regional Sales Director, Shelbey's responsibility will encompass providing aircraft brokerage and acquisition services to this region while also expanding SOLJETS' presence and strengthening its aviation footprint. Shelbey Hooker's appointment marks an exciting chapter in SOLJETS' journey towards even greater excellence.

To read more about the entire SOLJETS Team, visit www.soljets.com/members.

Contact Information

Hannah Bowron
CXO
hannah@soljets.com
(409) 771-9116

SOURCE: SOLJETS

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/799345/soljets-appoints-shelbey-hooker-as-southwest-regional-sales-director

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024
In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.