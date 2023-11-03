- CD45 ADC effectively eliminates AML cells in vivo, while CD45 epitope-edited healthy cells were shielded from ADC depletion -

Cimeio Therapeutics, a biotechnology company that is the leader of the field of epitope editing, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts to be presented at the American Society of Hematology meeting in December 2023 in San Diego.

The first abstract is titled "Hematopoietic Stem Cells Expressing Engineered CD45 Enable a Near Universal Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Diseases." These data demonstrate that CD45 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapy effectively treated aggressive AML tumors in mouse models. The CD45 ADC therapy was enabled by epitope-edited blood stem cells (HSPCs), which maintain their function but resist depletion by the ADC. This combination therapy could have therapeutic potential in AML and other hematologic malignancies.

The second abstract is titled "Base Edited HSPCs Are Shielded from Targeted CD33 Therapy but Preserve CD33 Expression." This abstract outlines the development of an edited epitope for CD33, which also resists depletion by paired CD33-directed immunotherapies while maintaining its expression. CD33 represents the fourth target Cimeio has demonstrated it can effectively shield from immunotherapy depletion.

"These data represent important steps in our quest to develop a novel therapy with the potential to cure patients with AML," said Cimeio CEO Thomas Fuchs. "This work gives us high confidence that our immunotherapies have the potential to transform the treatment of AML and other hematologic malignancies."

Presentation Details

Title: Hematopoietic Stem Cells Expressing Engineered CD45 Enable a Near Universal Targeted Therapy for Hematologic Diseases

Session Name: 701. Experimental Transplantation: Basic and Translational: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Location: San Diego Convention Center Halls G-H

Title: Base Edited HSPCs Are Shielded from Targeted CD33 Therapy but Preserve CD33 Expression

Session Name: 701. Experimental Transplantation: Basic and Translational: Poster II

Session Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Presentation Time: 6:00 PM-8:00 PM

Location: San Diego Convention Center Halls G-H

About Cimeio

Cimeio is the leader of the field of epitope editing and is developing a portfolio of Shielded-Cell Immunotherapy Pairs (SCIP), novel immunotherapies which have the potential to transform treatment of hematologic diseases. Cimeio develops state-of-the-art immunotherapies, along with paired, modified variants of naturally occurring cell surface proteins in HSCs. These novel epitope edited variants maintain their function but are resistant to depletion when targeted by the paired immunotherapy which has high affinity for the wild-type version of these proteins. These immunotherapies have significant therapeutic potential, which Cimeio is using to develop curative treatments for patients with hematologic malignancies, autoimmune disorders, and genetic diseases. Shielded Cell and Immunotherapy Pairs and SCIP are trademarks of Cimeio Therapeutics, Inc. For more information, please visit www.cimeio.com.

