

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lochinvar has recalled about 17,370 units of condensing residential boilers due to risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.



The company has recalled Lochinvar, A.O. Smith and State Industries brand condensing residential boilers. According to the recall statement, the boiler's flue collector can crack if exposed to a high-impact event in the burner chamber, which can allow the boiler to emit carbon monoxide, posing a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.



The recall includes residential condensing boilers, combi boilers and packaged systems sold by Lochinvar from August 2021 through August 2023. They were sold under the Lochinvar, A. O. Smith, and State Industries brand names and have serial numbers within the range of 125325485 through 134830284.



The company said it received nine reports of broken flue collectors, however no injury has been reported.



The company has asked its customers to immediately contact the installer or a qualified technician to schedule a free repair for the recalled boiler. The repair will consist of installing a steel plate, which will be affixed to the base of the flue collector to act as a reinforcement.



Meanwhile, customers who continue to use the boilers while awaiting repair should have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on each floor of the home.



The recalled products were sold to independent contractors, plumbers, and plumbing supply vendors and distributors from August 2021 through September 2023 for between $4,000 and $10,000, including installation.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken