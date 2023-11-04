

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, BRK.B) reported that its third quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $12.767 billion or $8,824 per Class A share compared to a loss of $2.798 billion or $1,907 per Class A share in the same quarter last year.



Investment and derivative contract losses $29.778 billion compared to a loss of $13.465 billion in the previous year.



Operating earnings for the quarter grew to $10.761 billion from $7.651 billion in the previous year.



Total revenues for the quarter were $93.21 billion up from $76.9 billion in the prior year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken