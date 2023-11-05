Verbund: Austrian utility company Verbund reported earnings for the first three quarters 2023. EBITDA climbed by 83.6% year-on-year to €3,549.3m. The reported Group result rose by 85.9% to €1,980.6m and the Group result after adjustment for non-recurring effects was up 103.6% (non-recurring effects in Q1-3/2023: €-20.2m; Q1-3/2022: €+82.6m). The positive income trend compared with the previous year is attributable primarily to higher electricity production on the strength of a better water supply, the rise in average sales prices, higher earnings contributions from the acquisition and commissioning of the new renewable generation facilities and improved earnings contributions from regulated infrastructure (electricity and gas grids). At 0.93, the ...

