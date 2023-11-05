

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan will on Monday release the minutes from its Sept. 21 monetary policy meeting, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



At the meeting, the BoJ maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy with a negative interest rate of 0.1 percent on current accounts that financial institutions maintain at the central bank. The bank also voted to keep the cap on the 10-year Japanese government bonds yield at around zero percent.



Japan also will see October results for its services PMI from Jibun Bank; in September, the index score was 53.8.



Australia will see September results for the indexes of commodity prices and job advertisements from ANZ Bank; in the previous month, they were up 1.3 percent and down 0.1 percent, respectively.



Indonesia will provide Q3 figures for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 1.71 percent on quarter and 5.05 percent on year - easing from 3.86 percent on quarter and 5.17 percent on year in the three months prior.



Thailand will release October figures for consumer prices, with overall inflation called flat on an annual basis after rising 0.3 percent in September. Core CPI is expected to rise 0.59 percent on year, easing from 0.63 percent in the previous month.



