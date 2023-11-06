

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries PLC (MRO.L), a pure-play aerospace company, Monday said its GKN Aerospace Engines business has signed a new agreement with aircraft engines maker GE Aerospace.



This new agreement extends the companies' long term revenue risk sharing partnership (RRSP) on GE's GEnx jet engine.



The agreement also covers new technology insertion, aftermarket repair of high-volume engines structures, and production of fan cases for a range of GE engines, Melrose said.



About $5 billion increase in sales for GKN Aerospace is expected over the 30 year plus life of the GEnx engine.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken