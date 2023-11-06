

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - (Adds Outlook)



Eversource Energy (ES) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $339.66 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $349.41 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Eversource Energy reported adjusted earnings of $339.7 million or $0.97 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 13.4% to $2.79 billion from $3.22 billion last year.



Outlook:



The company narrowed its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $4.30 - $4.43 from the previous range of $4.25 - $4.43 per share. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.34 per share for the year.



Eversource Energy Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $339.66 Mln. vs. $349.41 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.97 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.99 -Revenue (Q3): $2.79 Bln vs. $3.22 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.30 to $4.43



