WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Graham Corp (GHM):
Earnings: $0.41 million in Q2 vs. -$0.20 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.04 in Q2 vs. -$0.02 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Graham Corp reported adjusted earnings of $1.37 million or $0.13 per share for the period.
Analysts projected -$0.04 per share Revenue: $45.08 million in Q2 vs. $38.14 million in the same period last year.
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $170 - $180 Mln
