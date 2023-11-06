Kingston, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - Delta Resources Limited (TSXV: DLTA) (OTC Pink: DTARF) is pleased to announce its participation at the 2023 Precious Metals Summit Zurich where it will be delivering a live corporate update on November 13th at 10:15 AM CET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to view the live webcast, accessible via the organizers' website, www.precioussummit.com.

A replay will be available following the presentation via the Precious Metals Summit Conferences website.

For more information: https://www.precioussummit.com/event/2023-precious-metals-summit-zurich/

Frank Candido, Chairman of Delta Resources Limited will present the Delta 1 Gold Project in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. Delta Resources was chosen as Discovery of the Year in Ontario in 2022. Since that time, Delta 1 Gold has garnered much interest. Delta closed a bought deal financing in late May 2023 for $10M CAD. The exploration program into the Fall and Spring is fully financed with approximately $7.4M in the treasury. Since the discovery hole in October 2023 (5.92 g/t Gold over 31.0 Metres), Delta has drilled approximately 20,000 metres with 15 drill hole results still pending. Other results included 4.32 g/t over 26.2M, 6.49 g/t over 10M, 1636 g/t and 697 g/t over 1M and in the same hole). Delta is already planning an additional drill campaign. The Delta property straddles the Trans- Canada Highway with easy road access, abundant electricity and excellent infrastructure.

About Delta Resources Limited

Delta Resources Limited is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on growing shareholder value through the exploration of two very high-potential gold and base-metal projects in Canada.DELTA-1 is Delta's flagship project, where the company is building gold ounces 50 kilometres west of Thunder Bay, Ontario, at surface and adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway. To date, the gold mineralization is defined over 1.8 km from surface to a vertical depth of 250 m. Highlights include drill intercepts such as 5.92 g/t Au over 31 m (incl. 14.8 g/t Au over 11.9 m), and 1.79 g/t Au over 128.5 m. The property covers 107 square kilometres and Delta has identified a 5 km long corridor of intense alteration and deformation at the property, on strike with the gold zone, that has yet to be thoroughly explored.The DELTA-2 property covers 194 square kilometres in the prolific Chibougamau District of Quebec. The property holds excellent potential for gold-rich polymetallic VMS deposits as well as hydrothermal-gold deposits. Delta targets VMS deposits such as the LeMoine past producer where 0.76 Mt were mined between 1975 and 1983, grading 9.6% Zn, 4.2% Cu, 4.5 g/t Au and 84 g/t Ag.

About Precious Metals Summit Conferences:

Precious Metals Summit Conferences is a premier organizer of institutional investor conferences, renowned for bringing professional investors, portfolio managers and sell-side analysts together with developers and explorers from around the globe. Annual Precious Metals Summit events in Zurich and Beaver Creek are universally recognized as top destinations for resource investors and growth-oriented companies. The Summit also manages the official One on One Meetings Program at PDAC in Toronto. Please visit www.precioussummit.com for more details.

