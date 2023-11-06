

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) released Loss for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at -$1.85 million, or -$0.04 per share. This compares with -$3.57 million, or -$0.07 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.0% to $10.35 million from $14.18 million last year.



Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): -$1.85 Mln. vs. -$3.57 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.04 vs. -$0.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.04 -Revenue (Q3): $10.35 Mln vs. $14.18 Mln last year.



