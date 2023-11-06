Two Hands Corporation Launches Sports Illustrated Line Protein Bars in Canada

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 6, 2023 / Two Hands Corporation (CSE:TWOH)(OTC PINK:TWOH), a leading innovator in the food industry, is thrilled to announce the introduction of the protein-bar product lines from Sports Illustrated Nutrition a Smart for Life company to the Canadian marketplace.

The new line of protein bars is a clean and energizing, non-GMO, cold-pressed, with no sucralose and no preservatives, and includes gluten-free options. Launch flavors include Triple Chocolate, Cookies & Cream, Blueberry White Chocolate and Strawberry Chocolate.

"This collaboration unites the iconic stature of the Sports Illustrated brand with Two Hands Corporation positioning us for substantial growth in this market segment. It's a monumental stride towards enriching the dietary choices available to Canadians," stated Nadav Elituv, CEO of Two Hands Corporation.

The Canadian market can anticipate an extensive range of meal replacement alternatives that not only cater to the health-conscious but also to those who desire flavor-packed options. With a perfect blend of taste and nutrition, these products are sure to become a staple in Canadian households.

The public is urged to keep an eye out as these invigorating products become readily available on shelves across the nation.

About Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) (OTC: TWOH) is a Canadian-based distribution company focused exclusively on the grocery market through the Cuore Food Services brand. Two Hands' inventory is updated continuously and generally consists of produce, meats, pantry items, bakery & pastry goods, gluten free goods, and organic items, acquired from various suppliers in Canada and Internationally. For more information about Two Hands Corporation, please visit: www.twohandsgroup.com

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (SMFL) is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and related products with an emphasis on health and wellness. Structured as a publicly held global holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company with an objective of aggregating companies generating a minimum of $300 million in revenues by the fourth quarter of 2026. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company currently operates five subsidiaries including Doctors Scientific Organica, Nexus Offers, Bonne Santé Natural Manufacturing, GSP Nutrition/Sports Illustrated Nutrition and Ceautamed Worldwide/Greens First. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Two Hands Corporation future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Two Hands Corporation believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Two Hands Corporation does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Two Hands Corporation will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Two Hands Corporation's actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in "Risk Factors" included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact for Two Hands Corporation

Two Hands Corporation

IR@twohandsapp.com

Investor Relations Contact for Smart for Life

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SMFL@crescendo-ir.com

