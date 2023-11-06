

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lantronix Inc. (LTRX), a provider of secure turnkey solutions for Industrial Internet of Things or IoT, announced Monday the appointment of Saleel Awsare as President and CEO, effective November 20.



Awsare was with Synaptics Inc., a provider of semiconductor products, where he has most recently served as senior vice president and general manager of its Enterprise and Mobile Division, its largest division.



He joined Synaptics in 2017, prior to that he was with Conexant Systems, LLC, and Nuvoton Technology Corp. America.



Jason Cohenour, interim chairman of Lantronix's board of directors, stated, 'After an extensive search, the Board selected Saleel Awsare because of his comprehensive knowledge of the enterprise, mobile and IoT markets as well as his incredible track record in leading growth and profitability.'



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken