

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI), an aerospace and defense company, announced on Monday that its unit Actuation Products & Services has bagged a contract from Sikorsky, a subsidiary of aerospace and defense major Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT).



The financial details of the contract have not been divulged.



As per the terms of the contract, Triumph's Unit will provide the main rotor blade fold actuation and dampening systems for the CH-53K King Stallion rotorcraft for lots seven and eight including spares.



The manufacturing will be carried out at the Triumph facility in Seattle, Washington.



In pre-market activity, Triumph shares are trading at $8.31, up 2.59% and Lockheed Martin shares are trading at $452.63, up 0.16% on the New York Stock Exchange.



