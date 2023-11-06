Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 6, 2023) - In an exciting new collaboration, the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is proud to announce its partnership with Pluto TV, the leading free streaming television service. This alliance ensures that anyone in the U.S. can experience the magic of the Parade, live and for free, on Thanksgiving morning from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. CT.

Established in 1934, the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade is one of the country's most cherished traditions. This year, the Parade promises to be more exhilarating than ever, marking the return of its high-flying helium inflatable balloons. Viewers can expect a visual treat with 18 helium balloons set to soar through Chicago's skyline. This is just part of the three hours of free family entertainment on State Street in Downtown Chicago.

In addition to the live stream on Pluto TV Christmas channel, the Parade will also be available on demand on Pluto TV, ensuring that even those who miss the live event can join the festivities later without cost.

Phil Purevich, executive producer of the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Streaming is not the future of television viewing; streaming is the here and now of television viewing. Pluto TV is the perfect home for the live national broadcast of the Parade. We are thrilled to share our Parade with Pluto TV and the rest of the country."

"Pluto TV offers a feel-good lineup of holiday programming for the whole family, featuring movies, classic televisions series, cooking shows, and now live events with the addition of the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade," said Scott Reich, Senior Vice President of Programming at Pluto TV. "We are honored to be a part of such an esteemed and beloved event which we know will further cement Pluto TV as a special part of many holiday celebrations."

For more details about the Parade and how to watch it on Pluto TV, please visit https://www.chicagothanksgivingparade.com. Watch the Parade and Pluto TV's diverse lineup of channels in partnership with hundreds of international media companies by visiting https://pluto.tv/.





Animal from "The Muppets" will be one of the many balloons floating in the Chicago Thanksgiving Parade this Thanksgiving morning, which will be available live on Pluto TV

ABOUT THE CHICAGO THANKSGIVING PARADE

Originally called the Christmas Caravan in 1934, the Parade was created to help lift the spirits of residents suffering through the Great Depression. Since then, it has developed into a full-scale spectacle celebrating the holiday season and is a cherished holiday tradition for Americans nationwide. Over sixteen cultures will share their traditions with the nation this Thanksgiving morning. The sights on State Street allow the audience to travel the world without leaving downtown Chicago. Get more information about the Parade at chicagothanksgivingparade.com.

ABOUT PLUTO TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience. The Emmy ® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across four continents and over 35 markets.

