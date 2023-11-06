

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $18.67 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $53.73 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $16.24 million or $0.44 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 46.2% to $38.15 million from $70.90 million last year.



SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $18.67 Mln. vs. $53.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.50 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $38.15 Mln vs. $70.90 Mln last year.



