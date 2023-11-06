

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American States Water Co. (AWR) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $31.57 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $25.65 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $151.70 million from $134.98 million last year.



American States Water Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $31.57 Mln. vs. $25.65 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.85 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.83 -Revenue (Q3): $151.70 Mln vs. $134.98 Mln last year.



