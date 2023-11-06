

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $915 million, or $5.07 per share. This compares with $1.18 billion, or $6.72 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Diamondback Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $990 million or $5.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.1% to $2.34 billion from $2.44 billion last year.



Diamondback Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $915 Mln. vs. $1.18 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $5.07 vs. $6.72 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $2.34 Bln vs. $2.44 Bln last year.



