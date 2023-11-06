

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for International Flavors And Fragrances Inc (IFF):



Earnings: $25 million in Q3 vs. -$2.20 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $0.10 in Q3 vs. -$8.60 in the same period last year. Excluding items, International Flavors And Fragrances Inc reported adjusted earnings of $227 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.75 per share Revenue: $2.82 billion in Q3 vs. $3.06 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $11.3 - $11.6 Bln



