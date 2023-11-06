

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT):



Earnings: -$89 million in Q3 vs. $44 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q3 vs. $0.16 in the same period last year. Excluding items, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber reported adjusted earnings of $104 million or $0.36 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $5.14 billion in Q3 vs. $5.31 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken