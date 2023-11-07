Das Instrument 2NR US64829B1008 NEW RELIC INC. DL-,001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 08.11.2023

The instrument 2NR US64829B1008 NEW RELIC INC. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 07.11.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 08.11.2023



Das Instrument G39 NO0011109563 GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 07.11.2023

The instrument G39 NO0011109563 GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 07.11.2023

