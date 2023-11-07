

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IG Group Holdings plc (IGG.L), on Tuesday, announced that it has entered into non-discretionary instructions with J.P. Morgan Securities plc to conduct the second tranche of the Programme of up to £150 million and to make trading decisions in relation to the Programme independently of IG Group.



The company stated that the sole purpose of the programme is to reduce share capital. The Second Tranche will be for a maximum aggregate market value of up to £150 million, will commence on 7 November 2023, and will end on or before 31 July 2024.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken