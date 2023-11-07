

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax declined to 191 million pounds from last year's 247 million pounds.



Earnings per share were 20.7 pence, down from 27.7 pence a year ago.



Total income was 98 million pounds, higher than 72 million pounds last year. Total income and non-income cash grew to 104 million pounds from 98 million pounds in the prior year.



The company generated a total return of 6.3 percent on opening NAV for the first half of the year, ahead of its target return of 8 percent to 10 percent per annum. The NAV per share increased to 351.4 pence.



Further, the Board is announcing an interim dividend of 5.95 pence per share, scheduled to be paid on January 11, 2024 to holders of ordinary shares on the register on November 24.



3i Infrastructure said it is on track to deliver the FY24 dividend target of 11.90 pence per share, which is 6.7 percent higher than the previous year and expected to be fully covered by net income.



