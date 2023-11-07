Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company developing cutting-edge vaccines, therapeutics, and drug delivery technologies against cancer and other diseases, is pleased to announce that the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO) has issued a Notice of allowance for Defence's Canadian patent application no. 3,201,103.

Canadian patent no. 3,201,103 (the '103 patent) broadly covers Defence's key vaccine platform technologies that dramatically enhances the immunogenicity of protein subunit vaccines, improving their efficacy and potentially lowering antigen dose required to elicit a protective immune response. This Canadian patent includes important composition of matter claims that directly cover any protein subunit vaccine employing Defence's technology, as well as claims covering their manufacture and use to fight cancer and infectious diseases. Defence's counterpart US patent no. 11,291,717 was granted a few months ago.

"The fact that the CIPO decided to allow the '103 patent without issuing any examination report, and only one month after substantive examination started, is a strong testament to the innovative nature of Defence's vaccine technology, as well as an acknowledgement by the Canadian government of the strength of Defence's scientific data" says Mr. Sebastien Plouffe, the CEO of Defence Therapeutics.

Having already secured strong patent protection in two major vaccine markets - the Unites States and Canada - Defence intends to leverage the patents granted in these two jurisdictions to rapidly secure similar broad patent protection in other important markets, such as in Europe and Asia.

The issuance of the '103 patent bolsters Defence's domestic patent portfolio and aligns with the Company's objectives to advance their own novel clinical vaccine candidates. In addition, it creates new licensing and partnering opportunities, for example with manufacturers of approved protein subunit vaccines seeking to improve efficacy and prolong patent term of their products.

According to Precedence Research Predicts, the global oncology market size is expected to worth around US$ 536.01 billion by 2029 from valued at USD 286.04 billion in 2021 and growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030. Oncology is a branch of medicine that deals with the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer. Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020, or nearly one in six deaths. Rising concern about the cancer and patient is one of the major factors driving the market for the oncology market.

About Defence:

Defence Therapeutics is a publicly-traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.

