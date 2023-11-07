

DETTINGEN AN DER ERMS (dpa-AFX) - ElringKlinger AG (EGKLF.PK) reported third quarter net income, after deducting income tax expenses, of 4.7 million euros compared to 3.9 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.12 euros compared to 0.05 euros. Adjusted EBIT increased to 22.7 million euros from 18.5 million euros, last year, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.0% compared to 4.0%.



Third quarter Group revenue was 451.6 million euros, compared to 464.1 million euros, previous year. In organic terms, excluding currency effects, revenue increased by 0.7%.



The Group continues to expect an adjusted EBIT margin of around 5% for the 2023 financial year. The Group expects to report organic revenue growth of around 3% to 5% for the 2023 financial year.



ElringKlinger continues to expect organic growth to outpace global vehicle production in the future. The Group has again set itself the goal of gradually improving EBIT margin in the medium term.



