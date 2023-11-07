

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric services company Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to the company was $351.6 million, lower than last year's $428.2 million.



Earnings per share declined to $1.53 from prior year's $1.86.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Operating revenues for the quarter declined to $1.67 billion from $1.91 billion a year ago.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken