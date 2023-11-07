WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electric services company Evergy, Inc. (EVRG) reported Tuesday that its third-quarter net income attributable to the company was $351.6 million, lower than last year's $428.2 million.
Earnings per share declined to $1.53 from prior year's $1.86.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Operating revenues for the quarter declined to $1.67 billion from $1.91 billion a year ago.
