Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Last week, the CBD of Denver, Inc.'s (OTC Pink: CBDD), Luxora team gathered in Zürich, Switzerland, for a pivotal management meeting, focusing on the expansion of Luxora's revenue streams:

"Last week's comprehensive meeting in Switzerland proved to be extremely productive as we gear up for the finalization of the new cannabis legislation in Germany. The team is working tirelessly, with all efforts focused on this objective. We're encouraged by the overall advancement in the German government legislation and revenue increases across the board. As previously announced, Luxora has closed a strong third quarter with revenues of approximately $512,000. Additionally, we are excited to announce that the revenue for October is expected to exceed an estimated $320,000," said Jan Schwager, CEO of Luxora.

CBDD has provided additional documentation to FINRA regarding changing the Company's name to Berliner Innovation and will continue to respond to any further questions to quickly conclude this process. Additional updates on progress within the German market, as well as broader company developments, will be shared in an upcoming investor call for Luxora, which is scheduled for the end of November.

Luxora Switzerland, a key player in the CBD industry, has launched "Calicann Flowers," a project aimed at importing top-quality CBD flower from Colombia to Switzerland through entering a contractual agreement with a leading Swiss CBD wholesaler.

With stringent quality control measures and adherence to Swiss legal standards, LUXORA guarantees the import of non-psychoactive cannabis flower, ensuring products meet the agreed specifications and quality criteria.

"'Calicann Flowers represents our commitment to bringing exceptional CBD products to the Swiss market. We are excited to set new standards in quality and reliability, ensuring our customers have access to the best the industry has to offer," said Justin Cassels, Chief Production Officer at LUXORA.

Initially, LUXORA will manage the complete supply chain process, ensuring timely deliveries and maintaining product quality from cultivation in Colombia to distribution in Switzerland. In this phase monthly shipments will range from 390 kg to 650 kg, at a competitive market price range between 350-450CHF per kg.

In the subsequent stage, LUXORA plans to introduce its Swiss partner's unique genetic catalog to Colombia for cultivation.

This project marks a significant advancement in LUXORA's mission to strengthen its position in the CBD market, providing unparalleled products and services to its customers. Watch the video at the provided link to explore the pristine conditions of the Calicann project in Colombia. This facility will grow our CBD flowers. https://vimeo.com/471968135

Luxora Austria is actively developing an e-commerce site, intending to market its 240 strains with available shipping to a variety of European countries including Italy, France, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, and the Czech Republic. The venture is already showing success, with 14,800 clones sold in the third quarter of 2023.

Justin Cassel emphasizes the importance of robust and flourishing clones from top-tier genetics as the cornerstone of any successful cultivation operation. He notes, "Our extensive selection spans from non-intoxicating CBD varieties to the well-known staple strains of the past ten years, right through to the cutting-edge elite genetics of today's market, enabling us to meet any demand and set a new benchmark in the clone business for the European market."

Luxora Solutions, based in Germany, is keenly awaiting the pivotal final debate by the German government on changes to the country's cannabis laws. Scheduled for November 16, 2023, this debate on the decriminalization of cannabis is expected to lay down the framework for initiating Cannabis Clubs. With four Letters of Intent already in place, Luxora Solutions stands at the ready to finalize contracts and start collecting initial payments following the decisive November 2023 legislation.

Stefan Röhrl, Chief Strategy Officer, shared his enthusiasm: "The anticipation of bringing these new clients on board and aiding in the development of their Cannabis Clubs is truly thrilling. There's a significant show of interest in our services from prospective cannabis club founders. Currently, I am touring Germany to highlight Luxora Solutions' infrastructure and leasing model through various speaking engagements. Notably, I had the honor of speaking on the 19th of October at the first German Cannabis Law Day in Frankfurt am Main, and I look forward to my next presentation on the 17th of November at Agritechnica in Hannover, which is the global leading trade fair for agricultural machinery."

About CBD of Denver, Inc. (BERLINER INNOVATION)

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values. The Company is offering a number of innovative consumer products through Libra 9 GmbH, such as the Magic Lappen and the BerlinR13 Anti-Slip solution.

About LUXORA LLC

LUXORA LLC is a trailblazing entity in the European cannabis industry, with offices spanning the USA and Europe. Our core expertise revolves around unlocking the potential of the legalized cannabis market, offering infrastructure solutions and consulting tailored to the dynamic needs of this rapidly expanding sector. With a profound understanding of the opportunities and challenges brought forth by legalization, our experienced team is dedicated to pioneering the future of the legal cannabis market in Europe. Our offerings range from consulting and market research to product development and distribution solutions, aimed at simplifying the path to legalization for our esteemed clients.

