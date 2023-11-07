Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Lithium One Metals Inc. (TSXV: LONE) (FSE: H490) (OTCQB: LOMEF) (the "Company" or "Lithium One") is pleased to announce results from phase one of its exploration campaign in the James Bay lithium district, Quebec. A systematic sampling and mapping program has been completed at Highway, Taycan, Bus and Bugatti properties with initial results highlighting an elevated trend of lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite indicators at Highway and Bus properties. The newly identified trend will be prioritized for drill testing in the upcoming, multi-project drill program.
Highlights
- LCT Enrichment Trend at Highway and Bus Properties. Abundant pegmatites were mapped on all four properties with anomalous Li, Cs, Ta, and Rb results returned in initial samples from Highway and Bus. These results highlight a new trend of elevated LCT pegmatite indicator elements, which will be the focus of the Company's next phase of exploration.
- Drill Program to Commence in early Q1, 2024. Lithium One has identified several target areas for drill testing and permit applications have been submitted.
Figure 1. Lithium One's Highway, Bus, Taycan and Bugatti Lithium Properties in the James Bay region of Quebec. Initial sample results at Highway and Bus properties define a new elevated trend of indicator elements indicative of LCT pegmatite prospectivity.
Figure 2. Results for Li, Cs, Rb, Ta from surface sampling at the Highway Lithium Property.
Figure 3. Location of mapped pegmatite outcrops at the Highway Lithium Property showing the trend of elevated LCT pegmatite indicator elements.
Figure 4. Results for Li, Cs, Rb, Ta from surface sampling at the Bus Lithium Property.
Figure 5. Location of mapped pegmatite outcrops at the Bus Lithium Property showing the trend of elevated LCT pegmatite indicator elements.
Results Discussion
The Highway property returned 8 samples with assays above 150 ppm Li, with the highest being 539 ppm Li in sample 267199. A total of 47 samples returned anomalous amounts of one or more marker element including lithium (>150 ppm), cesium (>50 ppm), rubidium (>900 ppm), and tantalum (>20 ppm). The highest concentration of anomalous results is associated with observed lepidolite in the field.
On the Bus property, 9 of 20 samples collected returned anomalies in marker elements. Samples 710588 and 710894 returned 155 ppm Li and 182 ppm Li respectively.
The anomalous samples collected are spatially correlated, identifying the enrichment trends for both properties. The enrichment trends identified in surface sampling are indicative of LCT pegmatite prospectivity and will be followed up on with drilling in 2024.
Table 1. Results and highlights from the Highway Lithium Property.
|Sample #
|Lithology
|Cs (ppm)
|Li (ppm)
|Rb (ppm)
|Ta (ppm)
|234798
|Pegmatite
|26.3
|96
|653
|26
|267083
|Pegmatite
|53.9
|28
|342
|22.3
|267175
|Pegmatite
|131
|222
|951
|56
|267176
|Pegmatite
|269
|52
|2000
|14
|267177
|Pegmatite
|204
|123
|1590
|40.2
|267178
|Pegmatite
|207
|43
|1720
|45.6
|267179
|Pegmatite
|254
|107
|1910
|24.6
|267180
|Pegmatite
|75.1
|138
|590
|24.8
|267181
|Pegmatite
|109
|62
|1440
|7.8
|267182
|Pegmatite
|113
|61
|1500
|8.3
|267183
|Pegmatite
|184
|65
|1450
|22.8
|267184
|Pegmatite
|228
|99
|1820
|92.8
|267185
|Pegmatite
|124
|45
|1260
|15
|267186
|Pegmatite
|37.8
|99
|334
|22.2
|267188
|Pegmatite
|114
|50
|1230
|10
|267189
|Pegmatite
|136
|48
|1470
|9.9
|267190
|Pegmatite
|74.9
|212
|700
|52.8
|267191
|Pegmatite
|30.8
|94
|291
|27.6
|267192
|Pegmatite
|59.1
|73
|388
|36.6
|267193
|Pegmatite
|116
|85
|1020
|20.4
|267194
|Pegmatite
|16.2
|79
|103
|22.6
|267198
|Pegmatite
|9.7
|103
|285
|23.7
|267199
|Pegmatite
|102
|539
|1580
|213
|267200
|Pegmatite
|25.7
|184
|421
|470
|267388
|Pegmatite
|125
|72
|464
|34.1
|267389
|Pegmatite
|124
|165
|863
|41.7
|267390
|Pegmatite
|6.9
|36
|46
|35.6
|267391
|Pegmatite
|11.1
|37
|35
|36.6
|267393
|Pegmatite
|8
|30
|42
|37.4
|267394
|Pegmatite
|49.6
|36
|410
|25.4
|267395
|Pegmatite
|18
|203
|84
|33.1
|267396
|Pegmatite
|27.2
|76
|114
|31.1
|267397
|Pegmatite
|14.7
|249
|68
|20.2
|267398
|Pegmatite
|10.8
|235
|57
|20.6
|267400
|Pegmatite
|346
|23
|1620
|7.2
|267428
|Pegmatite
|237
|28
|2090
|11.9
|726881
|Pegmatite
|13.7
|-10
|602
|29.3
Table 2. Results and highlights from the Bus Lithium Property.
|Sample #
|Lithology
|Cs (ppm)
|Li (ppm)
|Rb (ppm)
|Ta (ppm)
|710502
|Pegmatite
|186
|5
|1450
|82.1
|710543
|Pegmatite
|31.2
|121
|233
|27.4
|710544
|Pegmatite
|28.4
|11
|232
|63.9
|710588
|Pegmatite
|105
|155
|1690
|57.1
|710894
|Amphibolite
|3.8
|182
|8
|0.3
|710895
|Pegmatite
|66
|85
|1640
|11.8
|710896
|Pegmatite
|45.6
|93
|1430
|4.1
|710899
|Pegmatite
|69.8
|70
|1990
|11.5
|711000
|Pegmatite
|42.3
|5
|1030
|14.8
Figure 6. Field photos from the 2023 surface exploration campaign at Lithium One properties in the James Bay region of Quebec.
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.
About Lithium One
Lithium One Metals is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high-potential lithium properties in Ontario and Québec. Our team of experienced geologists and prospectors are at the forefront of the search for the next generation of lithium deposits.
