Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 7, 2023) - Lithium One Metals Inc. (TSXV: LONE) (FSE: H490) (OTCQB: LOMEF) (the "Company" or "Lithium One") is pleased to announce results from phase one of its exploration campaign in the James Bay lithium district, Quebec. A systematic sampling and mapping program has been completed at Highway, Taycan, Bus and Bugatti properties with initial results highlighting an elevated trend of lithium-cesium-tantalum (LCT) pegmatite indicators at Highway and Bus properties. The newly identified trend will be prioritized for drill testing in the upcoming, multi-project drill program.

Highlights

LCT Enrichment Trend at Highway and Bus Properties. Abundant pegmatites were mapped on all four properties with anomalous Li, Cs, Ta, and Rb results returned in initial samples from Highway and Bus. These results highlight a new trend of elevated LCT pegmatite indicator elements, which will be the focus of the Company's next phase of exploration.

Drill Program to Commence in early Q1, 2024. Lithium One has identified several target areas for drill testing and permit applications have been submitted.

Figure 1. Lithium One's Highway, Bus, Taycan and Bugatti Lithium Properties in the James Bay region of Quebec. Initial sample results at Highway and Bus properties define a new elevated trend of indicator elements indicative of LCT pegmatite prospectivity.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8381/186517_ce84cf5d247dc8b5_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Results for Li, Cs, Rb, Ta from surface sampling at the Highway Lithium Property.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8381/186517_ce84cf5d247dc8b5_002full.jpg

Figure 3. Location of mapped pegmatite outcrops at the Highway Lithium Property showing the trend of elevated LCT pegmatite indicator elements.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8381/186517_ce84cf5d247dc8b5_003full.jpg

Figure 4. Results for Li, Cs, Rb, Ta from surface sampling at the Bus Lithium Property.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8381/186517_ce84cf5d247dc8b5_004full.jpg

Figure 5. Location of mapped pegmatite outcrops at the Bus Lithium Property showing the trend of elevated LCT pegmatite indicator elements.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8381/186517_ce84cf5d247dc8b5_005full.jpg

Results Discussion

The Highway property returned 8 samples with assays above 150 ppm Li, with the highest being 539 ppm Li in sample 267199. A total of 47 samples returned anomalous amounts of one or more marker element including lithium (>150 ppm), cesium (>50 ppm), rubidium (>900 ppm), and tantalum (>20 ppm). The highest concentration of anomalous results is associated with observed lepidolite in the field.

On the Bus property, 9 of 20 samples collected returned anomalies in marker elements. Samples 710588 and 710894 returned 155 ppm Li and 182 ppm Li respectively.

The anomalous samples collected are spatially correlated, identifying the enrichment trends for both properties. The enrichment trends identified in surface sampling are indicative of LCT pegmatite prospectivity and will be followed up on with drilling in 2024.

Table 1. Results and highlights from the Highway Lithium Property.

Sample # Lithology Cs (ppm) Li (ppm) Rb (ppm) Ta (ppm) 234798 Pegmatite 26.3 96 653 26 267083 Pegmatite 53.9 28 342 22.3 267175 Pegmatite 131 222 951 56 267176 Pegmatite 269 52 2000 14 267177 Pegmatite 204 123 1590 40.2 267178 Pegmatite 207 43 1720 45.6 267179 Pegmatite 254 107 1910 24.6 267180 Pegmatite 75.1 138 590 24.8 267181 Pegmatite 109 62 1440 7.8 267182 Pegmatite 113 61 1500 8.3 267183 Pegmatite 184 65 1450 22.8 267184 Pegmatite 228 99 1820 92.8 267185 Pegmatite 124 45 1260 15 267186 Pegmatite 37.8 99 334 22.2 267188 Pegmatite 114 50 1230 10 267189 Pegmatite 136 48 1470 9.9 267190 Pegmatite 74.9 212 700 52.8 267191 Pegmatite 30.8 94 291 27.6 267192 Pegmatite 59.1 73 388 36.6 267193 Pegmatite 116 85 1020 20.4 267194 Pegmatite 16.2 79 103 22.6 267198 Pegmatite 9.7 103 285 23.7 267199 Pegmatite 102 539 1580 213 267200 Pegmatite 25.7 184 421 470 267388 Pegmatite 125 72 464 34.1 267389 Pegmatite 124 165 863 41.7 267390 Pegmatite 6.9 36 46 35.6 267391 Pegmatite 11.1 37 35 36.6 267393 Pegmatite 8 30 42 37.4 267394 Pegmatite 49.6 36 410 25.4 267395 Pegmatite 18 203 84 33.1 267396 Pegmatite 27.2 76 114 31.1 267397 Pegmatite 14.7 249 68 20.2 267398 Pegmatite 10.8 235 57 20.6 267400 Pegmatite 346 23 1620 7.2 267428 Pegmatite 237 28 2090 11.9 726881 Pegmatite 13.7 -10 602 29.3

Table 2. Results and highlights from the Bus Lithium Property.

Sample # Lithology Cs (ppm) Li (ppm) Rb (ppm) Ta (ppm) 710502 Pegmatite 186 5 1450 82.1 710543 Pegmatite 31.2 121 233 27.4 710544 Pegmatite 28.4 11 232 63.9 710588 Pegmatite 105 155 1690 57.1 710894 Amphibolite 3.8 182 8 0.3 710895 Pegmatite 66 85 1640 11.8 710896 Pegmatite 45.6 93 1430 4.1 710899 Pegmatite 69.8 70 1990 11.5 711000 Pegmatite 42.3 5 1030 14.8

Figure 6. Field photos from the 2023 surface exploration campaign at Lithium One properties in the James Bay region of Quebec.

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8381/186517_ce84cf5d247dc8b56_006.jpg

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Lithium One

Lithium One Metals is a Canadian exploration company specializing in the acquisition and development of high-potential lithium properties in Ontario and Québec. Our team of experienced geologists and prospectors are at the forefront of the search for the next generation of lithium deposits.

On behalf of Lithium One Metals Inc.

Dale Ginn, President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://lithiumonemetals.com or contact:

Dale Ginn

Tel: +1-604-678-5308

Email: info@lithiumonemetals.com

