

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-on Inc. (SNA), a manufacturer of tools, diagnostics, and systems solutions, on Tuesday announced that it has acquired Mountz, Inc. for $40 million in an all-cash transaction.



Mountz is a developer of high-precision torque tools and the company believes this acquisition complements and expands Snap-on's torque offerings to customers in a variety of industries including aerospace, transportation, and advanced manufacturing.



On Monday, Snap-on shares closed at $268.96, down 0.70% on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Die Top 3 Dividendenaktien 2024 In diesem Report stellen wir Ihnen 3 Top-Aktien aus dem Energie-Sektor vor, die Sie unbedingt auf Ihre Watchlist setzen müssen. Lassen Sie sich diese kostenlose Analyse nicht entgehen! Hier klicken